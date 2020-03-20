Sherburne County Offering Most Services Online

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County will be moving most public services online starting next week.

In response to COVID-19, the Sherburne County Government Center and Driver's License Office will stay open, but face-to-face visits will be by appointment only starting Monday.

Most other government services will be offered through email, mail, phone, or fax.

For more information on scheduling an appointment through the online portal, check out the link below:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app