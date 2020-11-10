Sherburne Co. Election Officials: Election Results Are Accurate

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County election officials have been fielding calls from residents questioning the accuracy of the election.

They released a statement saying county election officials conducted an accuracy test of election equipment, ballots, and felt-tip pens prior to Tuesday's general election. This test showed that the correct vote count was properly recorded and transmitted to the state's system.

They say reports of software errors with the voting system vendor here in Sherburne County, as reportedly alleged in Michigan and Georgia, are inaccurate. Similarly, reports alleging issues with the use of felt-tip pens to vote on hand-marked ballots here in Sherburne County, are also not true.

Once the Canvassing Board reviews and certifies voting results, a hand counting of votes from three random precincts will be held to further validate that ballots, pens and election equipment functioned properly.