Shawn P. Preisler, 47, St. Cloud

April 7, 1976 - September 17, 2023

Shawn Preston Preisler, age 47, passed away suddenly on September 17, 2023, with family by his side.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Annie, and their five children: Anika, Aubrey, Elijah, Amittai, and Orion. He is also survived by his mother, Jody Preisler, sister Jillian Lehner (Josh), and godmother Wendy McKinnon (Kevin). Uncle Schwigger is survived by eleven nieces and nephews (Preston, Ezra, Noah, Lydia, Liam, Blake, Charlotte, Ethan, Cameron, Callan, Cade) and…Joseph. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Carol Preisler and uncle Scotty Preisler.

Shawn was born in Forest Lake, MN and graduated from Forest Lake Senior High School in 1995. He attended Northwestern Health and Sciences University receiving a Doctor of Chiropractic in 2002. On June 24, 2000, he married his high school sweetheart Annie Preisler (Rangitsch).

Shawn was a passionate chiropractor with a love for the specificity of the Gonstead technique and helping his patients achieve optimal health. Shawn took pride in his children and often was found supporting and cheering them on from the sidelines in their respective activities.

Shawn loved those around him fiercely and was one whom people loved fiercely back. He had many close friends, including the Gonstead crew, whose children often looked up to him as an honorary uncle. Shawn was a long-time business partner and friend of Dr. Jon Davis (Jenny) and loved and supported Stephen, Simon, Micah, and Miriam as if they were one of his own.

In his spare time, Shawn loved sharing BBQ/smoking secrets and recipes with his brothers-in-law and googling random facts and reading the rabbit hole that then ensued. He also enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, camping and hunting, with family and friends. He cherished his time with the McKinnon clan.

He will be deeply missed by all those who loved and cared for him, and his absence will be great.

A Celebration of Shawn’s life will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Jubilee Worship Center, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local high school athletic program/booster club or the Boy Scouts of America.