Shawn M. Stommes, 46, Zimmerman

January 5, 1977 - September 21, 2023

Shawn M. Stommes, age 46, Zimmerman, MN, died Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the home of his brother in St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home on Saturday.

Shawn was born January 5, 1977 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Louise (Steil) Stommes. He was employed in the automotive industry as a mechanic.

Survivors include his mother, Louise Stommes of Crosslake, MN; father, John Stommes of St. Cloud, MN; and brother, Randy Stommes of St. Cloud, MN.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rachelle “Shelly” Stommes and brother, Scott Stommes.