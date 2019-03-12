Sharks Blank Wild Monday

The San Jose Sharks shut out the Minnesota Wild 3-0 Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild falls to 33-29-8 with the loss but remains one point ahead of Arizona in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Sharks got a second period goal from Barclay Goodrow at 14:06, then followed with goals from Thomas Hertl and Logan Couture in the first half of the third period to seal the win.

Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves on 29 shots in the loss.

The Wild will host the Dallas Stars Thursday night, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. on AM AM 1240, WJON.