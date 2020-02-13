Sex Offenders Sue Over Apple Valley Residency Restrictions

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) -- A group of convicted sex offenders is challenging an Apple Valley ordinance that they contend effectively bars them from living anywhere in the Minneapolis suburb.

Three unidentified sex offenders filed the federal class-action lawsuit on Wednesday. Reports say the offenders are asking for an injunction preventing Apple Valley officials from enforcing the restrictions on where sex offenders can live.

The ordinance bars people convicted of certain sex offenses from living within 1,500 feet of schools, parks, playgrounds, churches, and child care centers.

The lawsuit contends the ordinance is so broad that more than 90% of residential properties within the city's boundaries are off-limits to offenders.