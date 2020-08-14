Severe Storms Possible Friday Across Minnesota

UNDATED -- Severe weather is possible late this afternoon through the evening, as a line of thunderstorms moves through the area.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary hazard, but large hail up to 2" in diameter and an isolated tornado are also possible with the strongest storms.

Flash flooding is possible across portions of central Minnesota with slow-moving thunderstorms this morning.

Additional heavy rainfall is possible with thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, which could lead to other areas of flash flooding.