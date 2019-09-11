Update: 125 mph Tornado Confirmed in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- The National Weather Service is confirming that at least one tornado hit the city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, overnight.

The weather service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds of about 125 mph hit a portion of the city. They were examining a second area where a hospital complex suffered heavy damage to see if that also was a tornado or simply straight-line winds.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says officials have still received no reports of deaths or serious injury from the storm that hit around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He says the city is fortunate.

Among the stories emerging from the damage is the scramble to protect patients in several Avera Health hospitals. David Flicek, the head of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, says staff in one building had ``10 minutes to wake up 102 residents'' and move them to safety.

He says seven people had minor injuries from falling debris.