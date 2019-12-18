Sentencing Guidelines Commission to Consider Probation Cap

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines commission will hold a hearing Thursday on a proposed five-year cap on most probation sentences.

The proposal comes from Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell. He says average probation terms vary widely across the state, depending on the judicial district where people are sentenced. Some probation sentences run for decades.

The commission won't take a vote until its meeting Jan 9, when it finalizes its annual report to the Legislature. Lawmakers will then get a chance to weigh in.

A probation cap passed the Democratic-controlled House last session but was never heard in the Republican-controlled Senate.