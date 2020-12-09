Senior College Examines the Decade of the 1970s

ALEXANDRIA -- You can learn about the decade of the 1970s during an online college-level course being offered to older adults.

Senior College has been at the Alexandria Technical and Community College since 2007, but now because of COVID-19 restrictions they're moving the course online and opening it up to a statewide audience.

Director of Senior College Amy Sunderland says the course in January is titled "The 1970s: A Wasteland in Between?" and is being led by Ken Jones the Professor of History at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University.

As he talked about this he says the 60s and the 80s conjure up clear images of the historical significance of those two decades. The 1970s, he says, typically gets no respect, it's been called the 'undecade' or the 'wasteland' in between.

The lectures begin on January 12th and run Tuesday and Thursday afternoons starting at 3:15 p.m. via Zoom. The cost is $50 per person.

Senior College is targeted specifically to people 50 and older, but it is open to adults of all ages.