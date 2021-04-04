Alexandria Technical and Community College Adding Fishing Team

ALEXANDRIA -- A competitive fishing team is coming to a central Minnesota college this fall.

Alexandria Technical and Community College announced this week that they will be adding the fishing team as part of a continued effort to expand their athletics program. Alexandria is now the first two-year college in the state to have a fishing team as well as on-campus boat storage, and a dedicated coach.

The collegiate conference focuses on bass fishing, but the school is looking to add winter fishing opportunities as well. In order to be part of the competitive fishing team, students must have a fishing license, a boat or a partner with a boat, supplies including gas, bait, tackle, and a life jacket, as well as transportation to area lakes.

The school’s Legends Athletics portfolio also includes eSports, clay target league, and Division II men’s and women’s golf.

