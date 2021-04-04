Alexandria Technical and Community College Adding Fishing Team

Alexandria Technical and Community College

ALEXANDRIA -- A competitive fishing team is coming to a central Minnesota college this fall.

Alexandria Technical and Community College announced this week that they will be adding the fishing team as part of a continued effort to expand their athletics program. Alexandria is now the first two-year college in the state to have a fishing team as well as on-campus boat storage, and a dedicated coach.

The collegiate conference focuses on bass fishing, but the school is looking to add winter fishing opportunities as well. In order to be part of the competitive fishing team, students must have a fishing license, a boat or a partner with a boat, supplies including gas, bait, tackle, and a life jacket, as well as transportation to area lakes.

The school’s Legends Athletics portfolio also includes eSports, clay target league, and Division II men’s and women’s golf.

Get our free mobile app

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: Alexandria, Alexandria Technical and Community College, competitive fishing, douglas county
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top