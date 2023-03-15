Tech Boys Basketball Set to Play Alexandria in the Section Finals

St. Cloud Tech boys basketball is looking to make it back to back state tournament appearances when they play Alexandria in the Section 8-3-A Final in Willmar tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tech is seeded 2nd while Alexandria is the top seed. The Tigers are 17-10, Alexandria is 23-4.

Tech head coach Don Ferguson joined me on WJON. He says they replaced 7 seniors from last year's team making this year's team quite a bit different. The Tigers did return 2 starters from last year's team in junior point guard Tameron Ferguson and junior wing Jalyn Simmons. Ferguson says their style includes playing with intensity and at a fast pace.

Ferguson highlighted the contributions they've received from 3 sophomores in their rotation which includes all conference selection Giordan Easley, Spencer Swenson and Drew Leiser. Ferguson says their junior class has also been instrumental in their success led by Tameron Ferguson, Simmons and Warsame Mahat. Tameron Ferguson is averaging close to 30 points and close and 7 steals a game. Tameron is receiving interest from Division I schools such as St. Thomas and Colorado. Coach Don expects this spring and summer to be big for Tameron's recruiting.

Tonight's section final will mark the 3rd meeting between Tech and Alexandria with the first two meetings split with the road team winning each time. Ferguson knows Alexandria Head Coach Forrest Witt will have his team prepared playing a hybrid zone defense. He says that defense is "tough to crack". Coach Don says they had success in the 2nd meeting largely due to how they played defense.

Tech Roster:

1 Simmons, Jalyn F 6'5" 12 2 Ferguson, Tameron G 6'2" 11 3 Sanchez, Connor G 5'11" 12 4 Harris, Jaden F 6'2" 11 5 Mahat, Warsame G 6'4" 11 10 Swenson, Spencer G 6'4" 10 11 Easley, Giordan G 5'11" 10 12 Lieser, Drew F 6'6" 10 14 Gedi, Abdiwahab F 6'4" 11 15 McCarty, Sam F 6'4" 12 20 Schmitt, Ben G 5'9" 11 21 Fenstad, Gavin F 6'4" 12 22 Boyongo, Amarr F 6'6" 11 24 Johnson, Elijah G 6'2" 9