Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th

Kristopher Grunert/Canadian Pacific RR

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

Kristopher Grunert Canadian Pacific
We are lucky to have multiple stops across two days in Central Minnesota. Check out the train stop schedule below:

December 14th:

LorettoHennepin County Road 19 railway crossing4:15 PM4:30 PM - 5:00 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
​Buffalo5th Street Northeast crossing, west side of tracks5:45 PM6:00 PM - 6:30 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
​Annandale​West side of Downtown Park, over the Oak Avenue crossing7:15 PM7:30 PM - 8:00 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
Eden ValleyState Street railway crossing (State HWY 422)8:55 PM9:00 PM - 9:30 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
December 15th:

​GlenwoodCP Station, ​20 - 15th Street NE10:15 AM10:15 AM - 10:45 AMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
​Alexandria​8th Avenue East railroad crossing by Hubbard Feed Mill at 8th and Nokomis11:30 AM11:45 AM - 12:15 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
Detroit LakesHolmes Street Railroad Crossing near Holmes Community Center, 826 Summit2:30 PM2:45 PM - 3:15 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
MahnomenW of U.S. 59 and S of E Washington Avenue4:20 PM4:20 PM - 4:50 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
​Plummer​Main railway crossing on Central Avenue6:00 PM6:15 PM - 6:45 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
​Thief River FallsCP Depot, 405 3rd Street E7:30 PM7:45 PM - 8:15 PMAlan Doyle & Kelly Prescott
Canadian Pacific
Get ready to deck the halls, and fill out the local food shelves this holiday season. For more information on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, check it out online here.

Filed Under: Alexandria, Annandale, Buffalo, canadian pacific holiday train, Christmas, eden valley
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
