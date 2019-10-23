Semi Driver Hurt in Morrison County Crash

PILLAGER -- A semi driver was hurt when his big rig went into the ditch. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:00 p.m. Tuesday about four miles south of Pillager.

Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Rice of Remer was going south on Dove Road pulling a full load of hay. As Rice's vehicle rounded the corner of a curve a strap came undone which caused the load to shift. Rice lost control of the semi and it went into the ditch coming to a rest on its side.

Rice denied medical treatment at the scene but was later taken to Staples Hospital by a private party.