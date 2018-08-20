See Hamilton For Just $10 At The Orpheum Theatre

HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO SEE HAMILTON FOR JUST $10

Hamilton the musical will run from August 29th through September 7th at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis, and if you don't yet have tickets, you just might get to see this amazing production for just $10.

How? The Hennepin Theatre Trust is holding a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets when the show comes to town.

The digital lottery will open on Monday, August 27th for tickets to the Wednesday August 29th performance. For each show, the digital lottery will open two days before the performance.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

You don't have to purchase anything to get in on the lottery. You just need to go to either the Hamilton Lottery website , or download the official Hamilton app to get registered.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to 2 tickets to the show. Only one entry per person is allowed and you must be 18 or older to enter.

If you win, you can pick up your tickets at Will Call two hours before the performance with a valid ID.

For complete details about the lottery, click HERE now.

NOTE: You will NOT be able to resell the tickets; so if you don't want to go, don't register.