GREAT’s ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ to be Performed as Radio Play

ST. CLOUD -- Enjoy a wonderful holiday performance from the comfort of your own home this weekend.

GREAT Theatre is performing an old-time radio play of Miracle on 34th Street this Friday.

GREAT Theatre Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says while they haven't had many productions since the pandemic, it was important to find a way to perform their annual holiday show.

For many families, they holiday's include the tradition of coming to see theater. So we wanted to find a way to make that happen in the midst of all the COVID related things going on.

The show is based on the 1947 movie and will be the third time it's performed in GREAT's 23 year history.

She says the cast was thrilled to bring back theatre to the community, especially during the holidays.

In that rehearsal space, either online or the few times being in person but distanced, they were thrilled to be together, working on story telling and working on a story of joy and bringing it to our community.

This is the second virtual performance GREAT Theatre has performed since the shutdown, but will be the first heard over the radio.

The broadcast of Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play is a free event and can be heard either on-air or online on WJON or KVSC Friday at 7:00 p.m.

If you wish to see the stage production of the show, you can buy an at your price ticket beginning Saturday through January 3rd.