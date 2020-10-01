Saint John’s Prep Bringing Back Live Theatre in New Outdoor Space

COLLEGEVILLE -- Experience live theatre in the heart of nature.

Saint John's Prep is performing an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on a brand new stage.

Director Brandon Anderson says after their spring production at the Paramount was canceled due to COVID-19, they wanted to bring back live theatre and turned the woods near campus into an outdoor performance space.

It was full of brush, logs and debris and so we cleared it out. So we converted this space and ultimately we want to use it as an outdoor classroom. It's a gorgeous space, and it's right next to the middle school.

Anderson says while it's been an adjustment students have been working hard and are excited to perform again.

We have 27 students in this production and they have put in so much work. It wasn't the intent but we put together a musical in five weeks.

Anderson says they have seating for about 70 people per show and tickets for this weekend's opening shows have already sold out.

Tickets are still available for next week's performances and cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

The shows run October 9th and 10th at 6:30 p.m. and the 11th at 2:00 p.m.