Saint John’s Prep Partners With CSB/SJU To Offer Scholarship

COLLEGEVILLE -- A new scholarship program is giving Saint John's Prep students a guaranteed admission to The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University.

CSB and SJU have partnered with Saint John's Prep to give students who graduate with a 3.0 GPA or higher a $60,000 scholarship. The scholarship would be for roughly $15,000 per year.

Nate Dehne is the Vice President of Enrollment Management at CSB/SJU. He says this program acknowledges the outstanding education the students receive.

Saint John's Prep students are prepared for college through the rigorous academic and co-curricular programming they receive in high school.

Jon McGee is Saint John's Prep Head of School. He says the new partnership will expand college opportunities for Prep students and expand the relationship with the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University.

This partnership will provide our students a head start on their higher education journey while offering parents some financial security in advance of that journey.

Saint John's Prep is an independent college preparatory school for 6-12 grade students.