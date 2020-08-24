CSB Athletic Director To Step Down

ST. JOSEPH -- The Athletic Director at the College of Saint Benedict is stepping down.

Glen Werner's last day at CSB is September 11th. School officials say she is leaving both Saint Benedict's and the St. Joseph area to pursue other career opportunities.

Werner spent five years as athletic director where she led the way on the new $12-million Outdoor Athletic Complex, helped Claire Lynch Hall receive several upgrades and transitioned the CSB brand and logo from the Blazers to the Bennies.

CSB Vice President Mary Geller says they have been fortunate to have Werner's excellent leadership the past five years.

Glen brought energy and passion to her work for which I remain deeply grateful. She exemplified the value of sport for young women.

Werner is a 1993 graduate from the College of Saint Benedict. A national search for her replacement will begin immediately.