College of Saint Benedict Names Interim President

ST. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedict has named an Interim President.

Laurie Hamen will take over the role on July 1st. She replaces Mary Dana Hinton who will be stepping down at the end of June.

Hamen recently served as president at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa since 2014.

She returns to the St. Ben's campus where she served as Dean of Students from 1992 to 1996.

I am extremely enthusiastic to return to the College of Saint Benedict as interim president. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the college at this important time in history, and I look forward to strengthening the relationship with Saint John's University.

Hamen has more than 30 years of experience in student affairs, enrollment management, academics, athletics, and grant procurement.

She will work along side Saint John's Interim President Eugene McCallister, whose interim tag was extended last month.

According to the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University Boards of Trustees, they are considering combining both institutions under one president.