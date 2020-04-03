CSB/SJU Considering One President to Lead Both Schools

ST. JOSEPH -- Two local campuses are considering combining their leadership.

In a memo from the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University Boards of Trustees this week, the schools addressed the changes coming to their president positions.

The CSB Board of Trustees says they began looking for an interim president last week to replace current president, Mary Dana Hinton who will be stepping down at the end of June.

The SJU Board of Trustees says they have decided to extend the term of their interim president, Eugene McAllister for the time being.

According to the boards, the Joint Strategic Vision Committee is working with the Higher Learning Committee and is expected to announce their search for one president to lead both institutions later this year.

