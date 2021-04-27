See Bon Jovi at the Long Prairie Drive-In May 22nd

Regular concerts are slowly coming back, but it's looking like drive-in concerts aren't going anywhere, anytime soon. It was just announced that Bon Jovi will be one of the big drive-in concerts of the summer, and the Long Drive-in in Long Prairie, Minnesota will be showing it.

The classic rock band teamed up with Encore Live, the same company that put on shows for Garth Brooks and Metallica in 2020.

Encore Live serves as the connection point between world-renowned artists, brands and individuals to activate unique concert experiences for fans. From talent procurement to onsite execution, we work directly with artists and celebrities to promote and produce events across the country.

Bon Jovi's one-night-only show will be on May 22nd and shown at three drive-ins in Minnesota. Both Long Drive-In and Mann Champlin Drive-In will have a show start time of 9 pm, and the Verne Drive-In in Luverne will have a start time of 9:15 pm.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, April 29th at 11 AM CST, and just like the shows last summer, just one ticket needs to be purchased per vehicle and you can have up to six people in the car.

The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie has been operating since 1956 and voted one of the best in Minnesota by WCCO in both 2013 and 2018. To stay up to date with their summer showtimes, visit them online.

Click here for more show information and tickets to see Bon Jovi, click here.

