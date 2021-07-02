Second Death on Lake Minnetonka in as Many Days

EXCELSIOR (AP) -- A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka, the second death on the lake in as many days.

First responders were called to the lake about 6 p.m. Thursday. The man had been swimming off Commons Beach in Excelsior.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a water patrol deputy and a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer jumped in the lake and pulled the man onto a patrol boat. They administered first aid until paramedics took over and transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he later died.

On Wednesday afternoon, a juvenile died in a Jet Ski crash.