Second Avon Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second of two men involved in a 2022 shooting in Avon has pleaded guilty for his role in the crime.
Twenty-two-year-old Emmanuel Johnson has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree robbery involving a dangerous weapon.
Johnson, who was arrested in Harvey, Illinois, and extradited back to Stearns County pleaded guilty Monday.
The other man, 22-year-old Grant Monaghan, was sentenced to three years in prison on the same charge.
Court records show the shooting happened in a gun deal gone bad in March 2022. Police responded to the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast in Avon after an 18-year-old man said he was shot in the chest.
Monaghan told police during a deal to sell a gun, Johnson robbed the victim of the money and shot him once in the chest.
The victim survived the shooting.
Johnson will be sentenced at a later date.
