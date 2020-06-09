SD, ND, Wisconsin Have Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions

UNDATED -- As more and more COVID-19 related restrictions are being loosened up here in Minnesota we're still near the bottom when it comes to what we can and cannot do according to the website WalletHub.

They say the states that have the fewest restrictions -- as of Monday -- are South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin in that order. Idaho and Utah round out the top five.

Minnesota is down the list at number 30.

Wednesday starts phase III of Governor Tim Walz's Stay Safe MN order which allows for in-door dining, and the opening of places like gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys.