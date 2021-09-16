SCTCC Volleyball is Back Strong After Lost 2020 Season

ST. CLOUD -- Cyclones Volleyball was victorious over Ridgewater College Wednesday night, making their record 6-1, after not havening a season last year due to COVID-19.

Athletic Director Nate Hiestand says missing a season only increased their motivation for this year.

I see a little bit of a hunger there, specifically in our volleyball team after having that year off. You see them and they're pretty happy to be on the court right now.

Hiestand says the structure of practice and games help students with their academics, and that is what they were missing last year.

He says they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so they can keep playing.

The Cyclones play Rochester Community and Technical College on Saturday.