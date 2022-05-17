SCTCC Cyclones Headed to National Tournament

St. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones Softball Team headed to the National Championship.

The Cyclones punched their ticket after winning the Region XIIIA Championship on Saturday, May 14.

According to a news release from SCTCC, the Cyclones hosted the tournament at River’s Edge Park in Waite Park. After rain delays, the teams took to the field on Friday, May 13, with the Cyclones’ first win over Minnesota West, 6-0. Then the team took on Anoka-Ramsey with a 5-3 win. Anoka-Ramsey won the losers bracket, and the Cyclones took them on a second time to win the tournament, 13-1 in five innings.

Get our free mobile app

Molly Carnell was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and All-Tournament Team members include Carnell, Kami Dougherty, Terri Tretter, and Rainna Stangle.

Nate Hiestand, SCTCC Athletics Director, is excited to move to the next step.

Our coaches and players have done an amazing job of working toward qualifying for the National Tournament again. Their reward is a regional championship and to be able to test themselves against the best in the country at NJCAA DIII in Syracuse, NY. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do. They are a special group.

The Cyclones finished the regular season 38-3 overall and 16-2 in the conference.

The National Tournament will be held in Syracuse, NY, May 25-28.