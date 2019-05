The St. Cloud Technical and Community College softball team is headed to the NJCAA DIII National Tournament after wining the NJCAA Region XIIIA title.

The Cyclones battled their way out of the loser's bracket in the regional tourney, ultimately beating Anoka-Ramsey Community College twice to advance to nationals.

The Cyclones are 32-14-1 on the season and will face Herkimer at noon on Thursday in Rochester, Minnesota.