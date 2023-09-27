SCTCC Opens Advanced Manufacturing Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College celebrated the Grand Opening of the Advanced Manufacturing Center on Wednesday.

Funded in part by a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the center will train students on the state-of-the-art equipment used in manufacturing businesses across Central Minnesota.

State-of-the-art machinery was included after input from local manufacturing companies. Photo: Jeff McMahon State-of-the-art machinery was included after input from local manufacturing companies. Photo: Jeff McMahon loading...

Scott Olson, Chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, says the new manufacturing center represents the future of education.

I think the future of education is more hands-on, more high-tech students (using) the very technology they're going to be using, or maybe even technology that's a step ahead of where business and industry are right now.

Not only will the Advanced Manufacturing Center improve the education of SCTCC students, but officials say the center will also expand training opportunities for current workers throughout the St. Cloud region.

Industry leaders and students explain the systems at the Advanced Manufacturing Center. Photo: Jeff McMahon Industry leaders and students explain the systems at the Advanced Manufacturing Center. Photo: Jeff McMahon loading...

Aaron Barker is an instructor in the energy and electronics program. He says the equipment in the Advanced Manufacturing Center was the result of industry input.

We are driven by our industry. So we have our advisory board, they're telling us what we need to be teaching and what we need to be striving for. We are being guided by our industry partners.

The Advanced Manufacturing Center will be the home of the CNC and Advanced Manufacturing program, as well as the Computer-Aided Design, Energy and Electronics, and Welding and fabrication programs.

Lori Kloos, President of St. Cloud Technical and Community College, says the center will serve students across all disciplines.

It's collaborative, it brings in all their disciplines, all their programs, so that they can learn together because it doesn't just stop at our manufacturing (programs). We can bring in our business programs, we can bring in our liberal arts and science, students for critical thinking skills, speeches, and presentations, it brings it all together, which is what you see in the business world.

Following the grand opening ceremony, guests were able to view displays about the history of SCTCC, as the school celebrates its 75 anniversary this year.



