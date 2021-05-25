SCTCC Baseball Headed To World Series

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team is headed to the World Series in Tennessee. The Cyclones are currently 25-4 and topped Century College in a best-of-three series to win their way to the World Series.

Sauk Centre native Dylan Haskamp was named the Most Valuable Player of the District Tournament, which was held at St. Cloud's Dick Putz Field. Haskamp was 8-18 at the plate with six runs batted in while also tossing seven innings of game one's win over Century.

"Dylan is a gamer who has been around baseball all his life," Cyclones head coach Jason Fischer said. "The moment is never too big for him and to see him have the kind of weekend he had was fantastic but, you know, it wasn't surprising."

Fischer was named the Region's Coach of the Year, which he says goes to the coach who wins the Regional tourney.

"It's a nice honor and I get a plaque to put in my office," Fischer said. "To be recognized as the best in the region is something I cherish, but it also means that we get to go to the World Series again, which is the important part."

Unlike Division I (and some Division II) teams that make a national tournament, Fischer says the school must plan and pay for its trip to the south on its own.

"Unfortunately we don't get treated like the DI teams do," Fischer said. "They say be here at this time, here is the hotel you stay at but you gotta set it up and, by the way, you gotta pay for the whole thing.

"Our Athletic Director (Nate Hiestand) does a really good job and this is our fourth time now, so we know what to expect."

The Cyclones will play against Niagara County Community College (NY) on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

Hear our full conversation with Coach Fischer HERE:



