SCTCC Announces Summer Camp Schedule

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College is looking forward to the summer and a few camps for junior and senior high students on campus.

The College has announced six summer camps on campus this summer:

Culinary Camp is for students entering grades 7-9. Campers will be introduced to common kitchen tools, learn the craft of creating food art, try their hand at homemade donuts, and make pasta and sauces from scratch.

is for students entering grades 7-9. Campers will be introduced to common kitchen tools, learn the craft of creating food art, try their hand at homemade donuts, and make pasta and sauces from scratch. Get To Know Your Vehicle Camp is for students aged 16-18. Campers will learn about how vehicles work, easy maintenance and upkeep, and participate in an industry tour. Activities may include: Changing the oil and filter Safety inspection How to use a jack and jack standards Tire rotation Brake inspection Measure battery voltage/alt output Learn to drive a manual transmission vehicle

is for students aged 16-18. Campers will learn about how vehicles work, easy maintenance and upkeep, and participate in an industry tour. Activities may include: Students, Technology, and Robots (STAR) Camp is for students entering grades 3-12. Campers will learn how robots and technology work by building robots for a game challenge, building their confidence with technical skills, and working in teams to develop life and employability skills. Middle School and High School Campers will gain exposure to the industry by going on a tour of a local business.

is for students entering grades 3-12. Campers will learn how robots and technology work by building robots for a game challenge, building their confidence with technical skills, and working in teams to develop life and employability skills. Middle School and High School Campers will gain exposure to the industry by going on a tour of a local business. Scrubs Camp is a collaborative camp with local businesses, SCSU, and SCTCC. Students entering grades 7-12 will spend two days exploring a variety of healthcare careers through hands-on sessions and activities facilitated by healthcare professionals and college faculty.

is a collaborative camp with local businesses, SCSU, and SCTCC. Students entering grades 7-12 will spend two days exploring a variety of healthcare careers through hands-on sessions and activities facilitated by healthcare professionals and college faculty. Tools camp is for students entering grades 4-12. Campers will learn the names of commonly used tools, how to safely and correctly use tools, build their confidence with technical skills, and work in teams to develop life and employability skills.

is for students entering grades 4-12. Campers will learn the names of commonly used tools, how to safely and correctly use tools, build their confidence with technical skills, and work in teams to develop life and employability skills. The Cyclone Volleyball Camp is for students entering grades 6-8, and another camp is for high school students. Students will be advised by the St Cloud Technical and Community College volleyball program. All camps will be held at the St Cloud Whitney Center and all participants will receive one Cyclone Volleyball shirt.

Pre-registration is required, and a limited number of scholarships are available.

For a list of summer camps at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, and registration information, find SCTCC’s webpage here.

