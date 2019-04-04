SCSU’s Schuldt Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Former St. Cloud State defenseman Jimmy Schuldt has been named one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award. The finalists were announced Thursday morning.

Schuldt, who recently signed a one-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights , was named a finalist alongside Harvard defenseman Adam Fox and UMass defenseman Cale Makar.

The Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation's top college hockey player, will be awarded on Friday, April 12th. The Huskies have had one previous winner in school history, Drew LeBlanc, who won the award in 2013.