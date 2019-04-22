SCSU’s Bodelson Says Mayor Pete Is Gaining Momentum [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State Political Science Professor Patricia Bodelson joined me on WJON today. We talked about the reaction to the Mueller Report, the Democratic candidates and more. She talked about the pros and cons for the Democrats if they decide to attempt to impeach President Trump.

Joe Biden continues to lead Democratic candidates in the polls with Bernie Sanders running 2nd. Beta O'Rouke is running 3rd with Kamala Harris 4th and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg running 5th. Pat says Buttigieg is an interesting candidate. Listen below.

Pat Bodelson joins me on a periodic basis discussing national and local politics.