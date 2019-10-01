SCSU’s Abdelfattah Hired To Coach In G-League

Former St. Cloud State assistant men's basketball coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah has been promoted to head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G-League affiliate of the NBA's Houston Rockets. The Vipers are the defending G-League champions and are considered the most successful team in the league with three championships since 2010.

Abdelfattah had been an assistant coach at SCSU from 2013-2017, and earned his Master's degree in Educational and Administrative Leadership in 2015 at St. Cloud State. He played for the Huskies for two seasons, including the 2009-2010 team that advanced to the Elite Eight.

Abdelfattah is the first Palestinian, and first Muslim, head coach in G-League history.