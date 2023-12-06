SCSU Women’s Hockey Ties #2 Minnesota

The St. Cloud State women's hockey team tied 2nd ranked Minnesota 1-1 Tuesday in St. Cloud. Minnesota took a 1-nothing lead in the 1st period before SCSU tied the game at 1 in the 2nd with a goal by Addi Scribner.

Goaltender Sanni Ahola had 27 saves in net for the Huskies. The 8th ranked SCSU women's hockey team is now 12-5-1 on the season and will play at home against Minnesota-Duluth Friday night at 6 p.m. before hosting the Bulldogs Saturday at 3 p.m.