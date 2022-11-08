SCSU Women’s Hockey Stuns #1 Ranked Minnesota
ANDOVER (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Women's Hockey team stunned #1 ranked Minnesota Monday night.
The Huskies beat the Golden Gophers 4-1 in Andover at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-Off Classic.
The win snaps a 61-game winless streak against the Gophers which goes back to 2010. The Huskies improve to 4-101-3 all-time against Minnesota.
Get our free mobile app
The red-hot Huskies earned their fifth-straight win.
This was the first loss of the year for the Golden Gophers.
Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22
Last night Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen performed at the Target Center in Minneapolis and you sent us your pictures from the concert! Here is what we got!