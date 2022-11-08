SCSU Women’s Hockey Stuns #1 Ranked Minnesota

ANDOVER (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Women's Hockey team stunned #1 ranked Minnesota Monday night.

The Huskies beat the Golden Gophers 4-1 in Andover at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-Off Classic.

The win snaps a 61-game winless streak against the Gophers which goes back to 2010. The Huskies improve to 4-101-3 all-time against Minnesota.

The red-hot Huskies earned their fifth-straight win.

This was the first loss of the year for the Golden Gophers.