SCSU Women’s Hockey Nationally Ranked, First Time in 14 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a lot of excitement this season over at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center where we have not one but two nationally ranked Division I programs.

This week the State Cloud State University Women's Hockey Team (11-8-0) landed at #14 in the nation in the USCHO Division I Hockey Poll

SCSU Women's Hockey Sports Information Director Thomas Breach says this is the first time the program has been ranked since they were #10 in January of 2009.

All-time USCHO rankings:

December 5th, 2022 - #14

January 21st, 2009 - #10

January 14th, 2009 - #9

January 7th, 2009 - #9

December 31st, 2007 - #9

December 17th, 2007 - #9

December 10th, 2007 - #9

Breach says their 35 points in the poll this year are a program record, eclipsing the 34 points in the 2009 ranking.

The Huskies look ahead now to a home-and-home series with #6 Minnesota this weekend, traveling to Ridder on Friday before hosting the Gophers (12-3-2) on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Earlier this season the Huskies beat the Gophers 4-1 on neutral ice.

Breach says the Huskies have a fairly legitimate shot at getting one of the 11 NCAA tournament spots this year if they can continue to play as they have been.

Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team is also having a stellar season. After a weekend sweep of UND, they are currently ranked #4 in the nation and have a 13-3-0 overall record.