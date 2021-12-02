SCSU Volleyball Team Falls in First Round of NCAA Tournament

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team fell in the first round of the NCAA Central Regional Tournament in Missouri Thursday afternoon.

The #2 seeded Huskies lost 3-1 against NSIC rival #7 Concordia-St. Paul.

The Huskies posted a 27-4 overall record this season and a record of 19-1 in the Northern Sun conference. Concordia-St. Paul was the only NSIC team to beat SCSU in the regular season.

Concordia-St. Paul advances to the second round to face Nebraska-Kearney Friday afternoon.

The Huskies reached the NCAA Tournament in 2019 before seeing their 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.