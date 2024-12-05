SCSU To Celebrate More Than 700 Graduates Next Week

St. Cloud State will have 2 days of commencement ceremonies December 12-13 for those graduating after the first semester. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He says approximately 750 students will be graduating with 2 ceremonies on December 12 with another 4 on December 13. Dietz explains having 6 separate ceremonies give intimate attention to the graduates and their families. He says commencement is really an exciting time of year where they celebrate the culmination of the years of work by these students. Dietz explains they typically graduate a larger number of students in the spring.

SCSU is hosting the 8-team NCAA Division II volleyball Central Regional Thursday-Saturday. Dietz explains the volleyball team is one of many high achieving sports teams on campus. He says they've stood out all season and this weekend's event is a great opportunity for the community to see some great college volleyball. Many of the teams visiting SCSU this weekend are coming from quite a distance away, are staying in our hotels and eating at our restaurants. The tournament will conclude Saturday. SCSU men's hockey is hosting Omaha Friday and Saturday night's.

St. Cloud State still has plans to demolish unused resident halls and academic buildings when money becomes available to do so. Dietz says they are looking for financial assistance from the State Legislature next session to help them start on that task. The Performing Arts building is likely to be the first building removed.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz, it is available below.