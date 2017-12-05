SCSU Survey: State On the Right Track, Country is Not

ST. CLOUD - A majority of Minnesotans are happy with the direction the state is heading, while they think the country is on the wrong track. That's according to the results of a recent St. Cloud State University survey.

Fifty-nine percent say the state is headed in the right direction. It's an increase in confidence from last year when 53 percent said it was on the right track. It is the highest confidence level measured in the state in the past 17 years.

Meanwhile, only 23 percent of the respondents felt the nation is headed in the right direction. This is a decline of eight percent from 2016.

In other survey results, health care was named as the single most important issue facing Minnesotans.

As for job approval ratings, Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has a job approval rating of 69 percent, Democratic Governor Mark Dayton is at 48 percent, and Republican President Donald Trump is at just 29 percent.