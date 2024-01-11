SCSU Named MedTech Hub

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University satellite campus in Plymouth has been named a Tech Hub in MedTech.

SCSU’s Plymouth campus offers three graduate programs in MedTech:

Applied Clinical Research

Medical Technology Quality

Regulatory Affairs and Sciences

The Biden-Harris administration announced the campus was named a Tech Hub by the U.S. Department of Commerce in October. Out of more than 200 applications, 31 Tech Hubs were announced nationwide.

MedTech is defined as a field that connects patient healthcare and all of the equipment, tools, and devices employed to diagnose and treat a patient.

Dr. Will Collis-Prather is the director of the Applied Clinical Research program at SCSU.

People in these professions have historically learned their skills on the job. What’s attractive about our programs is students can develop their technical and professional skills and go back to employers more educated and prepared to contribute to the development of medical technology therapies. We are simulating the work they will eventually do in the workplace.

Officials say the endorsement will help SCSU use cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, to develop new medical devices and improve existing systems.

Dr. Collis-Prather explains the end result for the university is better-prepared students in an expanding field.

The focus is on the interaction between education and employment; universities integration into it is really important. The MedTech industry is generating jobs, and we are generating skilled people to fill those jobs. I feel like it’s a great opportunity for SCSU.

An annual program career fair is held each spring featuring Twin-Cities-based companies.

