SCSU Honoring U’Ren, Nelson and Alexander

St. Cloud State University is honoring 3 who have recently retired from the University after many years serving in their Athletic Program. The 3 are longtime softball coach Paula U'Ren, Media Relations Director/Sports Information Director Tom Nelson and Head Athletic Trainer Julie Alexander. The event to honor the 3 will take place at Howie's Bar in St. Cloud on June 23 starting at 5:45 p.m.

U'Ren was the head coach for St. Cloud State Softball for 24 seasons and worked as an assistant at SCSU prior to that under head coach Sue Becker. U'Ren won more than 700 games in 24 years with the Huskies.

Tom Nelson spent nearly 25 years at SCSU working in the sports media relations department. He served in the role of Assistant Athletic Director of Strategic Communications most recently from 2017-2021. Nelson held the role or Media Relations Director or Assistant Media Relations Director for 21 years. He served as the main contact for sports for SCSU.

Julie Alexander joined the SCSU sports medicine staff in 1989 and became the Head Athletic Trainer at St. Cloud State in 1999.

Get our free mobile app