SCSU Helping Out With Local Covid Vaccine Effort [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. Wacker said SCSU has freezers normally used in their labs that have the capability of cooling to temperatures low enough to store the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine needs to remain 70 degrees below zero. A normal freezer doesn't have those capabilities. SCSU is lending those freezers to CentraCare for the time being. Wacker says they have had some positive Covid-19 cases on campus with students and staff but have remained relatively healthy with most of their classes and activities done remotely due to the pandemic.

Wacker says SCSU has been stressing a theme of hope on campus. The hope involves the vaccine on the way for the community and world and adapting to help students achieve their goals. Wacker says technology changes so quickly and how they teach students to ready them for the real world is constantly evolving.

Wacker says those graduating this winter are doing so without a typical in-person ceremony. She says they are doing the best they can to honor the graduating students virtually and she's optimistic they can return to a more traditional ceremony this spring.