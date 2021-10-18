State Launches Vaccine Incentive Program for 12-17 Year Olds

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz has launch a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program to encourage younger Minnesotans to get vaccinated.

The "Kids Deserve A Shot" incentive program is for Minnesotans 12-17-years-old and consists of two set of rewards.

The first includes a $200 Visa gift card for 12-17-year-old who starts and completes their vaccine series over the next six weeks. The second reward includes five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship drawings for that same age group.

Walz says to keep kids of all ages safe, we need our teens who are eligible now to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Our administration is dedicated to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe during this pandemic - and that includes working to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible.

The "Kids Deserve A Shot" program comes as Minnesota continues to drive vaccination efforts and awareness, while boosting vaccinations among the least-vaccinated age group.

Currently, only 50% of Minnesotans 12-15 and less than 60% of Minnesotans 16-17 are fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccinations rates of all eligible age groups.

Minnesotans can read full program details and rules and register online.