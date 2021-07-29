SCSU “Strongly Encouraging” Students to Get the Vaccine

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She says they are monitoring the COVID-19 local cases and situation daily. Wacker says they "strongly encourage faculty, staff and students to get the COVID-19 vaccine." She says "it's pretty clear that keeps the virus in check and that will make for a great academic year if we can do that." Wacker says this isn't a mandate. She says the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system would be one to decide if a vaccine were to be mandated. Wacker says it is a goal to keep everyone safe. She says "we are asking everyone who is not vaccinated to please mask up."

During on conversation today we discussed the travel aboard programs for both incoming and outgoing students. Wacker says all of the study abroad programs were shutdown due to the pandemic during the last school year. She says they are excited to bring back these opportunities. Wacker says approximately 800 international students will be attending SCSU in St. Cloud this school year. That number is down from typical years. She says the school is also offering students the study abroad opportunity starting this fall in Alnwick, England.

St. Cloud State continues to offer the ISelf learning experience. Wacker says they partner with area businesses to give both undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity for hands on learning. She says this gives students the opportunity to work creatively with professionals in industries they intend to work. Wacker says more than 6,000 students have used this hands on program with approximately 100 now employed in a field because of this opportunity.

Listen to my entire conversation with Dr. Robbyn Wacker below.