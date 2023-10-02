SCSU Baseball Red/Black World Series Results

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL WORLD SERIES 2023 SCSU HUSKY RED 5 SCSU HUSKY BLACK 4 (7 Innings)

(Saturday September 30th/Dick Putz)

The Huskies Red defeated the Black, backed by six hits, including three doubles, solid defense and solid pitching performances.

Lefty Luke Tupy from New Prague HS started on the mound. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Payton VanBeck from BBE HS threw threw innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Kaden Pfeffer from Racine, WI threw two innings to close it out, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Red offense was led by Calvin James from Buffalo HS, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Bello from Puerto Rico went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-3, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, CA went 1-for-2 with a double and Nolan Murphy from Becker HS earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hayden Konkol from Denmark, WI earned a walk and he had a stolen base and William Hess from Hartland, WI earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Black starting pitcher was lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton, WI threw three innings. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Brody Richardson form Gillette, WY threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, and he issued one walk. The Black offense was led by Noah Dehne form St. Paul, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a home run. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, IA had a sacrifice fly. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, WI went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Gamble Bye from Perham HS went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Mason Diaz from Valparaiso, IN earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES RED 9 SCSU HUSKIES BLACK 5

(Saturday September 30th/Dick Putz)

The Huskies Red defeated the Black in game two, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and good defensive play. The Red starting pitcher was Righty Cael Kolacia from Ft. Dodge, IA threw innings. He gave up three hits, one run and he issued three walks. Righty Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, FL threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and issued one walk. Righty Isaac Hanson from Brainerd HS threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Red offense was led by Eric Bello from Puerto Rico, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Liam Moreno form Sun Prarie, WI went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. William Hess from Hartland, WI went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Konkol form Denmark, WI went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kinnick Christenson from Center, IA earned a walk. Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo HS went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, CA went 1-for-4 and Calvin James from Buffalo HS earned three walks and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy from Becker HS was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Black starting pitcher was righty Brody Richardson from Gillette, WY, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Sam Lachot from Scottsdale, AZ threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids HS threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and three walks.

The Black offense was led by Jon Pibula from Plymouth, Mn went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Diaz from Valparaiso, IN went 1-for-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Wilson Zuck from Appleton, WI went 2-for-2 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson HS went 2- for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ero Walin from Two Harbors, MN went 1- for-3 for a RBI and Grayson Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, WI went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, IA went 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

SCSU HUSKIES BLACK 7 SCSU HUSKIES RED 6

(Sunday October 1st/Dick Putz)

The Black come from behind with a huge three run home run in the top of the ninth inning to take to lead. They both collected seven hits, but the Blake did have three home runs and a double. They made some awesome defensive plays in support of their pitchers.

The Black starting pitcher was lefty Haden Frank from St. Michael HS, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Camden Lyke form Lakeville HS threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Sawyer Smith from Stertevant, WI threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Black offense was led by Noah Dehne from St. Paul, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Wilson Zuck from Appleton, WI went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, IA earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Tyler Schiller form Hutchinson HS earned walk and Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, WI was hit by a pitch.

The Red starting pitcher was righty William Hess form Hartland, WI, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Isaiah Pisctello from Wausau, WI threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, MI threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Red offense was led by Kevin Butler from Naperville, IL, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, CA went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Hayden Konkol from Denmark, WI went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Clapp from Maple Lake HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Calvin James from Buffalo HS earned four walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kinnick Christenson from Center, IA went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo HS earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Roehl from West Bend, WI earned a pair of walks and Nolan Murphy from Becker HS earned a walk.