SCSU Adds New Doctorate of Nursing

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is now offering a new doctorate in nursing, in collaboration with the University of Minnesota.

Nurses who have been in the field for a few years can be admitted to the University of Minnesota, and take their classes at St. Cloud State.

Shonda Craft is the Dean of the School of Health and Human Services at St. Cloud State.

We are specifically recruiting from the Central Minnesota region, so people who are already living here, already working here, or have an interest in living here or working here. So, that is really the intent. There is a focus on rural health, and there is an intent to bring more family nurse practitioners to this area, to also help to seed the workforce for CentraCare.

She says the program is designed to improve access for local nurses to graduate education.

Really the point is just trying to make sure we have more nurses, more advanced practice nurses, and a stronger workforce here in the Central Minnesota Region.

They are hoping to add their own nursing program, unique to St. Cloud State, in the mid-2020's.

