Scott J. Mills, 64, Foley

September 18, 1957 - May 1, 2022

A celebration of life will be at a later date for Scott J. Mills, age 64, who passed away Monday, May 1, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Morningside Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Coon Rapids at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Scott was born on September 18, 1957 in Blue Earth to Lester and Ann (Prochniak) Mills. He grew up in Spring Lake Park, lived many years in Coon Rapids, and most recently in the St. Cloud area. Scott married Michelle Paulson in June of 1981 and they later divorced. He worked many years for Vandis Insulation as an insulation installer. Scott enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping and traveling with his family. He also enjoyed watching football and hockey. Scott was a handy man and had a great work ethic.

Scott is survived by his children, Dan Mills of Isanti, Melissa Mills of White Bear Lake, and Eric Mills of Coon Rapids; sister, Judy Forsman of Cannon Falls; grandchildren, Joseph Mills, Megan Mills, and Ali Moore; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Ellen Mills, Tyron Mills, and Richard Mills.