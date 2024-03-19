Scott J. Johnson, 74, Sauk Rapids

September 3, 1949 - March 17, 2024

attachment-Scott Johnson loading...

There will be no services for Scott James Johnson who passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital, Centra Care, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, surrounded by his family. He was born on his father’s 21st birthday, September 3, 1949; the first child of Kenneth James Johnson and Ethel Marie (Beaumont) Johnson. His first years of life were spent in Owatonna and Mankato, Minnesota. His 1st grade thru 10th grade years, he lived with his family in Cass Lake, Minnesota. The family then moved to Lakeview, Oregon, where Scott graduated from High School in 1967. In his Cass Lake and Lakeview days he was involved in Boy Scouts and band, football and basketball through the public schools. His senior year in Lakeview he earned much recognition for his football and basketball skills.

Scott served in the US Navy for 4 years after High School, serving during the Vietnam War. He then continued his education graduating from Bemidji State with a teaching degree and taught school for 30 years at Franklin Jr. High School in Brainerd, MN. He later worked at the casino in Mille Lac’s. In his retirement years he has lived in Sauk Rapids, MN with his wife Jeannette, where he was a special grandpa and together, caregivers to Jeannette’s grandson Haden.

Scott was preceded in death by his father Kenneth James, on February 7, 1997; his mother Ethel Marie, on May 11, 2017; and his sister-in-law, LaVon M. Johnson on November 25, 2023. Surviving are his wife Jeannette; children Mike Johnson, Shanna Johnson, Scottie Johnson and Jaycee Johnson; grandchildren, Lilly, Elle and Abigale, Morgan, Drake, Brant, and Quinn; siblings, Janna (William) Greer, Torger Johnson, Jodi (Gerald) La Fountain, Juli (Gary) Simonson, and Jacque (John) Pearce; step children, Timothy, Travis, and Todd; several step grandchildren; and special step grandchild, Haden.

Special thank you to the Oncology Unit at the St. Cloud Hospital for all of their care.