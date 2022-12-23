Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN

The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.

Schmitt says ice conditions are a bit better in northern Minnesota right now because of deeper ice depth and resorts plowing roads on the lakes to help anglers get around. I asked Glen if ice fishing conditions could change this season. He says it is unlikely unless with see a melting of the crusted snow that fell last week. A January thaw would do the trick but that type of thing doesn't happen often. Schmitt explains the snow we had last week really limits the ice making process.

The DNR has results of the muzzleloader deer hunt this season. Schmitt says the season went well. He says approximately 10,700 deer were harvested which was 5% higher than last year. Schmitt indicates these numbers were the highest they've been since 2007. He says clearly muzzleloader deer hunting is gaining in popularity.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.